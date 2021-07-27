Searchers carry GPS devices as they look for missing girl

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are fitting ground crews with GPS tracking devices as they look for a 16-year-old Cottonwood girl missing since her car was stranded in a flood-swollen wash.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said searchers looking for Faith Moore in the wash were provided tracking devices, allowing officials to map the searchers’ progress and to plan next steps. The search continued Tuesday with personnel from multiple agencies and volunteers checking between where Moore’s car was found and downstream to the Verde River.

Moore became stuck Saturday night at a low-water crossing before being swept downstream as much of the state was slammed with monsoon thunderstorms.

