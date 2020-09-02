Search is on for next "Top Cat" model

TUCSON, Ariz. — The search is on for the next top cat model.

Clawguard is looking for the purrr-fect cat to appear on its packaging and materials that are sold across the country.

The company makes products that protect homes from damage and is launching its new training tape.

CLAWGUARD designed the Cat Training Tape with two goals in the mind: First, the company wanted to help cat owners protect and maintain the beauty of their homes. Second, it wanted to provide a viable alternative to the harmful procedure of declawing, which some cat owners turn to when looking for a solution to home damage.

The company says that’s been of particular concern now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in cat adoptions. At the same time, that has also created an increased potential for pet damage, withcats scratching and clawing surfaces throughout the home.

To enter for a chance to have a cat featured on CLAWGUARD packaging, cat owners must send their pet’s name and a high-resolution photo to info@clawguard.com with the subject line "Cat Training Tape Contest" by Sept. 18. For bonus entries, follow @CLAWGUARD on Facebook and/or Instagram and send your username so the company can confirm validity. The winner will be announced via social media Sept. 28.

For more information about CLAWGUARD and its other home protection products, click here.