Search for vulnerable, missing man underway

Elizabeth Jimenez
2:19 AM, Mar 20, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for a missing, vulnerable man.

87-year-old Philip Grimes was last seen at his home Monday morning in the 7300 block of North Casablanca Drive.

He was last seen driving a 1986 dark blue Honda Prelude with Arizona License Plate number 247GDJ.

According to PCSD, he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt, tan shoes and a blue jacket.

Grimes is said to suffer from short term memory loss and was diagnosed with heart issues that require medication four times a day. He is said to not have his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top