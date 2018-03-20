Search for vulnerable, missing man underway

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for a missing, vulnerable man.

87-year-old Philip Grimes was last seen at his home Monday morning in the 7300 block of North Casablanca Drive.

He was last seen driving a 1986 dark blue Honda Prelude with Arizona License Plate number 247GDJ.

According to PCSD, he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt, tan shoes and a blue jacket.

Grimes is said to suffer from short term memory loss and was diagnosed with heart issues that require medication four times a day. He is said to not have his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.