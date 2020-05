TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Association and other rescue volunteers responded to Scroll Cave for two lost cavers Sunday.

According to a tweet from PCSD SAR, the two cavers were found safe, but they were deep into the cave.

The two cavers were also lost and disoriented, according to PCSD SAR.

The situation was critical, but the rescue was successful with the help of the volunteer resources, PCSD SAR said.