Lockdowns lifted at 2 Scottsdale schools after reports of armed person on campus

No suspect has been found, police say
There are reports of an armed person on campus.
Cactus Shadow High School Lockdown 1
Posted at 8:25 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:27:48-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Lockdowns at two Scottsdale schools have been lifted after Scottsdale police investigated reports of an armed person on campus at Cactus Shadows High School.

Scottsdale police say the campus was deemed safe after searching it Friday morning.

The school and neighboring Black Mountain Elementary, both in the Cave Creek Unified School District, were placed on "modified lockdown" during the incident.


The schools are located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

During the incident, police sent out this message, "It is important that parents and non-essential personnel DO NOT go to the schools at this time."

"The initial search of the campus is complete. No suspects have been located at this time. Officers are beginning secondary searches and are still on campus. Both campuses remain in lockdown," police have since said.

ABC15 aerial footage shows police escorting students out of a building at Cactus Shadow High School. Authorities could be seen pulling chairs and desks out that were barricaded inside the door.

