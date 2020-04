SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say a fatal double shooting at a Scottsdale park on Tuesday apparently was a murder-suicide involving a divorced couple.

A Police Department spokesman says investigators believe that the man who died at a hospital shot himself after first shooting a woman found dead at Cholla Park.

They were identified by police as 50-year-old Tammy Welch and 59-year- old Lawrence Labine.