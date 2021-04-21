Scottsdale police make 2 arrests related to mall unrest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nearly a year after dozens of looters stormed a Scottsdale mall, authorities have made two more arrests related to the unrest.

Scottsdale police said Wednesday that a man and a woman were booked last week for separate incidents. Investigators identified 20-year-old Nicholas Dowd as a suspect who broke into an AT&T store across the street from Scottsdale Fashion Square mall amid the May 30 melee.

He was arrested on burglary charges and was released. Investigators say 41-year-old Yolanda Rochel was arrested after she tried to sell merchandise stolen from a Montblanc store. She faces charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property.

