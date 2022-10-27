Scottsdale man facing two life sentences for murder, carjacking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Scottsdale was sentenced to life for a carjacking that led to a death, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, hailed a taxi to Casino, Ariz. then shot the driver and carjacked the vehicle upon arrival.

Police were in pursuit through Mesa and the chase ended when Kavoka crashed into a police car.

Kavoka pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He will face two concurrent life sentences.