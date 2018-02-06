Scientists discover an ancient spider-like creature with a tail

TUCSON, Ariz - Eight legs, fangs, and a whip-like tail.

That's what scientists found preserved in amber in Myanmar, but they're having a little trouble figuring out what exactly it is.

From what they can see, it looks like a spider with a tail from another creature attached to it.

Scientists say it is not a spider, but a relative that crawled around Southeast Asia, alongside ancient spiders for millions of years.

The creepy crawler is only about three millimeters long, so it's not too threatening, but it can still give you the willies.

Also, scientists aren't sure if it's poisonous because their fangs are not large enough to examine.