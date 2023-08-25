Science of Guinness World Records exhibition coming to Tucson

After spending nearly a month in Willcox, the traveling Science of Guinness World Records exhibition is making its way to Tucson.

The 1,000-square-foot traveling collection opens Friday, Sept. 1, at the Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave., and will run through Oct. 1.

The exhibition comes packed with interactive activities, stories and artifacts that will showcase past record breakers and demonstrate how far the human body can be pushed.

The exhibit is included in the regular $12 museum admission price and is being presented in partnership with the Arizona Science Center.

A grand opening celebration for the exhibit will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with giveaways to the first 200 children in attendance.