Schools prepare to open later as cooler weather arrives

Tombstone

"Thursday 1/9/25, all TUSD schools will have a 2 hour late start. Buses will run the regular routes, but with a 2 hour delay. Release times will remain the same.

Staff and student safety is paramount for us and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding."

Douglas

"Parents/Guardians: Due to weather conditions, tomorrow, Thursday, January 9th, will be a LATE START day for all DUSD schools. School will begin at 9:00 AM. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 AM. Bus routes will be picked up one hour later than normal time. Thank you!"

Fort Huachuca

"Hello FHASD Families,

Due to forecasted weather the district will be implementing two-hour delay for all schools tomorrow, January 9, 2025. ALL campuses will be open two hours from the normal arrival time. Buses will stop at regular stops two hours later than normal. Please continue to monitor our website and social media platforms for updates. Please stay safe and warm."

Palominas

"ATTENTION: Due to inclement weather and predictions of overnight snow, we are expecting icy road conditions in the morning. To be safe, we are implementing a delayed start of two hours the morning of 01/09/2025. Schools will start at 10:15, and bus routes will pick up 2 hours after the regular pickup time. Please note that road conditions may cause delays, and potential route closures. We will not have Early Band or before care on Thursday, 01/09/2025.

After School Activities at Palominas and Coronado are Canceled this afternoon.

Boys and Girls Club is open for aftercare this afternoon."

