Schools change practice plans for heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We'll still work them hard, we're just going to work them smart," Scott McKee, head coach of the Sahuaro High School football team said.

His team spent the afternoon practicing inside to stay out of the record-breaking heat. He says they are still able to do most of the things they would do on the field.

"The only difference is your in tennis shoes instead of cleats," McKee said.

Sahuaro High School is part of the Tucson Unified School District. On Monday, the district said that practices are not allowed to be held outside during the afternoon hours. Instead of staying inside for the whole practice, Tucson High Magnet School opted to take the field later in the evening.

As for the other school districts, each has a different plan. Tanque Verde School District has moved practices inside. Amphitheater Unified District are taking the week off from practice. Marana Unified School District will be following their standard health and heat safety protocols the same as during the school year.