Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Schools change practice plans for heat

items.[0].videoTitle
Most practices have been moved inside, cancelled, or are now starting later
Footballs on a basketball court in Tucson, Arizona
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 01:18:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We'll still work them hard, we're just going to work them smart," Scott McKee, head coach of the Sahuaro High School football team said.

His team spent the afternoon practicing inside to stay out of the record-breaking heat. He says they are still able to do most of the things they would do on the field.

"The only difference is your in tennis shoes instead of cleats," McKee said.

Sahuaro High School is part of the Tucson Unified School District. On Monday, the district said that practices are not allowed to be held outside during the afternoon hours. Instead of staying inside for the whole practice, Tucson High Magnet School opted to take the field later in the evening.

As for the other school districts, each has a different plan. Tanque Verde School District has moved practices inside. Amphitheater Unified District are taking the week off from practice. Marana Unified School District will be following their standard health and heat safety protocols the same as during the school year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!