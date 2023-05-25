School lockdown lifted after firearm found on campus

Pima Partnership Academy, 1346 N. Stone Ave., went into brief lockdown Thursday morning after a student was reported to be carrying a firearm, according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD officers responded to reports of the student at around 10 a.m. Officers along with school staff located the student, at which time officers secured the firearm. No injuries were reported, TPD said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was taken to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on suspicion of interfering with an educational institute, reckless displaying of a firearm and possession of a gun in a school zone, TPD said.

