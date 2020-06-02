Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

School district partners with library system to give students access to more ebooks

items.[0].image.alt
Screen Shot 2020-06-01 at 9.29.02 PM.png
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 00:38:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Sunnyside Unified School District has partnered with the Pima County Public Library system to offer students a wider range of e-books and e-audiobooks.

The school-library partnership gives students in grades K-12 the opportunity to use an app called Sora.

Through the app, students have access to most e-books and e-audiobooks that the district and library system has access to.

"It actually allows the library to integrate its e-book collection with the public school library and allows the students greater access to materials without ever having to come into the library," said Michelle Simon, who works with the Pima County Public Library.

Becky Schmidt, a librarian at a Sunnyside school, told KGUN9 a partnership like this one is especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say it’s even more important now because students and teachers are relying more on electronic resources because we can’t just go to the library weekly at this point," she said.

Schmidt added that due to the pandemic it has also been difficult for students who didn't already have a library card, to get one. With the app, Sunnyside students no longer have to do that.

“They can access the e-books, the ones Pima County Library has available, the ones you read digitally on your screen and also the audio books, they can access that through the Sora app using their school ID," she said.

The Sora app is free for students, and can be downloaded on the Google Play, Apple Store.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.