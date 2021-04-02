Scammer Target Students, Professors in Tax Refund Scheme

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scammers are working overtime this tax season, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The agency says college students and professors have become the most recent targets. In a release, the IRS says scammers are emailing anyone who used an email address that ends in a ".edu."

Investigators say the emails target both public and private universities.

Scammers will often say they are with the IRS and say they need more information to process your income tax refund.

The IRS says if you are worried about the status of your refund, you can check on the agency's website and use the "Where's My Refund" tool. To access that, click here.