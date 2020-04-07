Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Scaled down funeral held for slain Phoenix police officer

Posted: 12:29 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 15:29:11-04
items.[0].image.alt
greg carnicle.png

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty is being remembered at an intimate funeral that primarily consisted of family.

About a dozen mourners sat in the pews of St. Jerome Catholic Church on Tuesday during a funeral Mass for Cmdr. Greg Carnicle. Normally, a church would be packed for a fallen officer’s funeral.

However, coronavirus-related restrictions against large gatherings remain in effect. The Phoenix Police Department livestreamed the service on Facebook.

They hope to later have a wider public memorial. The 31-year police veteran and two other officers were shot March 29 while answering a call about a roommate dispute. The gunman was killed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.