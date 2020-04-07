Scaled down funeral held for slain Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty is being remembered at an intimate funeral that primarily consisted of family.

About a dozen mourners sat in the pews of St. Jerome Catholic Church on Tuesday during a funeral Mass for Cmdr. Greg Carnicle. Normally, a church would be packed for a fallen officer’s funeral.

However, coronavirus-related restrictions against large gatherings remain in effect. The Phoenix Police Department livestreamed the service on Facebook.

They hope to later have a wider public memorial. The 31-year police veteran and two other officers were shot March 29 while answering a call about a roommate dispute. The gunman was killed.

