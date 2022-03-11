Saving on gas: Tucsonans try different modes of transportation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The daily commute looks different for everyone.

"I use the bus and I also walk. I walk about ten miles a day," said Kabrino Fonzarelli.

Kabrino Fonzarelli said his preferred mode of transportation saves him big bucks.

"Easily $300 to $400 in gas. Six months of saving that is a down payment on a used car," said Fonzarelli.

There are many different ways to save on gas and still get around town. The City of Tucson's Tugo Bike Share Program recently changed their pricing. Now, anyone is allowed to unlock a bike for $1 and pay an additional 25 cents for every minute used.

"It's as simple as that. Ride as long as you want. You don't have any limits on how soon you have to get the bike back to a station," said Park Tucson Administrator, Donovan Durband.

Those who meet income qualifications can pay just $5 to ride a Tugo bike all year.

Public transportation, like Tucson's SunTran, is currently operating for free.

At the University of Arizona, incentives are in place to reward those who drive to campus together.

"A closer, more reserved, approximate parking space. There are just some programmatic needs that have to be met in order to get that," said University of ARizona Parking and Transportation Services Executive Director, Jim Sayre.

Sayre said carpooling can cut down daily expenses, help the environment and reduce traffic around campus.

"We also have a program that will allow you to match and find carpooling partners, if you don't have one already," said Sayre.

