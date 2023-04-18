Saving money on gas by checking your tire pressure

Gas prices continue to rise, with AAA saying they do not see an end in sight. If you're looking for ways you can save some gas money, you'll want to consider keeping your tires properly inflated.

The U.S. Department of Energy says keeping your tires inflated can save you about two cents aper gallon.

Under-inflated tires also make your brakes less effective, according to AAA. They also say "low pressures allow tire sidewalls to flex excessively, which generates heat. While moderate heat simply accelerates tire tread wear; high heat can lead to loss of tread segments or even blowouts."

How to check your tire pressure

Open your driver-side door and check to the left of the driver's seat. There, you should see a paper that shows you the correct PSI (pounds per square inch) your tires should measure while cold.

Cold isn't talking about ambient temperature—instead, it means you haven't driven your car warming up the tires.

This is important because temperature will constantly shift your tire pressure about 1 PSI per 10 degrees. The best time to accurately measure your tire pressure is in the morning before you drive your car.

Remove the tire valve cap if there is one, and push your tire pressure gauge head-on into the valve until the air stops. If you try to push the gauge in at an angle, you will let out air instead of properly measuring the pressure. Depending on your gauge, you may be able to release the valve immediately, and read the pressure card that pushed out on the bottom.

If you need to check your tire pressure after you've been driving, an increase of around 2-6 PSI from your cold level is normal.

