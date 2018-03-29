Save our Schools Arizona hosts "Arizona Day of Action"

TUCSON, Ariz. - Save Our Schools Arizona is holding 10 meetings across the state as part of “Arizona Day of Action.”

A meeting in Tucson is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Geneva Room at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church.

Local groups Save our Schools Arizona, Arizona Educators United, and Arizona PTA are sponsoring the day of action to demand better for teachers, schools and kids, according to a press release.

The message they hope to get out: “Arizona voters have had enough of bad education policy by state lawmakers."

The organizer expects about 80 educators and parents in attendance.

This comes after Governor Doug Ducey signed an education sales tax plan earlier this week that will bring in about $667 million dollars a year to Arizona schools.