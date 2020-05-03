Sasco Fire burns 40 acres southwest Picacho Peak, west Red Rock

RED ROCK, Ariz. — A fire is burning nine miles west of Red Rock and eight miles southwest of Picacho Peak, according to a tweet from Arizona State Forestry.

The Sasco Fire is burning at an estimated 40 acres, where multiple crews are responding and Arizona Forestry has launched an aircraft.

Arizona State Forestry says smoke is visible from Interstate 10.

AZ State Forestry

