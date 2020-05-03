Menu

Sasco Fire burns 40 acres southwest Picacho Peak, west Red Rock

Posted at 3:20 PM, May 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-03 18:20:41-04

RED ROCK, Ariz. — A fire is burning nine miles west of Red Rock and eight miles southwest of Picacho Peak, according to a tweet from Arizona State Forestry.

The Sasco Fire is burning at an estimated 40 acres, where multiple crews are responding and Arizona Forestry has launched an aircraft.

Arizona State Forestry says smoke is visible from Interstate 10.

Correction - 9 miles WEST of #RedRock #SascoFire

New Fire Start, #SascoFire 9 mi. S of #RedRock, 8 mi. SW of #Picacho. Multiple crews responding & #AZForestry launching aircraft. Estimated 40 acres. Smoke will be visible from Interstate 10. #PinalCounty #AZFire

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

