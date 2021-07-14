Santee Cooper starts search for new leader for utility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — Santee Cooper is starting the process of looking for a new leader for the state-owned utility.

The leader of the utility board's Human Resource Committee was tasked on Tuesday with starting the search. David Singleton says he'll talk to the state commission that approves salaries for agency heads to get a pay range and assemble a search committee to hire a consultant to find and weed through possible candidates.

The board is looking to replace Mark Bonsall, who was hired two years ago from Arizona to overhaul and stabilize Santee Cooper after the South Carolina-owned utility lost billions of dollars.

