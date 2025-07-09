Santa Rita Fire responds to 2 fires started by fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from Santa Rita Fire District responded to two separate fire incidents on July 4th, both believed to have been caused by fireworks.

The first incident was a vehicle fire at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the area of Sahuarita Road and Sahuarita Street. Firefighters found the bed of a pickup truck and what was in it engulfed in flames. Crews put out the fire within minutes of their arrival. According to the Santa Rita Fire District, the vehicle’s owners reported that fireworks had been set off approximately 30 minutes before they discovered the fire. There were no injuries, and no structures were threatened.

The second incident occurred approximately 25 minutes later. Crews responded to a reported trash fire at North Santa Cruz Park in Rancho Sahuarita. Crews discovered remnants of used fireworks inside the trash can.

Santa Rita Fire District says in a statement that they want to remind people that while fireworks are a popular part of Independence Day celebrations, they pose serious fire risks, especially in hot, dry conditions. We urge the public to use extreme caution and follow all local regulations regarding fireworks use.

