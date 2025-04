TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN 9) — Santa Rita Fire crews put out a fire off the 16000 block of South Delgado Road Thursday.

Fire officials say they found a large pile of debris on fire, generating a lot of smoke in the area of East Sahuarita Road and South Country Club Road at around 2:20 p.m.

Santa Rita Fire District SRFD put out fire

Crews were able to control the fire within 15 minutes of arriving and spent several hours handling debris to make sure the fire was put out. Corona De Tucson Firefighters also assisted.