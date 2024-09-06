Watch Now
Sheriff: Santa Cruz County announces purchase of 70 body-worn cameras

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office announced the purchase of 70 body-worn cameras for its deputies and detention officers on Friday.

"This significant investment is part of the Sheriff's Office and County Board of Supervisors ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and public safety," Sheriff David Hathaway said. 

The Sheriff’s Office announced policies will be put in place governing the use of the cameras by officers. This includes when they will be activated, an dhow the footage is reviewed and stored.
