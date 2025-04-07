Rio Rico shooting leaves man in critical condition

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday, April 5.

At 11:18 p.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of Toto Court in Rio Rico. The alleged shooter also called 911, stating that he had shot someone.

Deputies arrived to find the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Luis Angel Mayorga, on his knees with his hands up. He was detained, and the firearm was taken from him.

Deputies also found 25-year-old Jorge Alberto Felix with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was breathing and partially conscious when he was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for stabilization. He was later transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

Mayorga was booked into the SCC Jail on charges of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay up to date with the latest information from KGUN 9.