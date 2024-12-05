Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Nogales

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Nogales, Ariz., Thursday afternoon.

The officer made contact with a man in the 600 block of West Western Avenue regarding a prior incident at just after half past noon, according to a news release from Nogales Police Department.

According to the news release, the man became combative and agitated, and pulled out a knife. The officer gave numerous commands, but the man threatened and approached the officer, the news release said.

The officer shot his department-issued firearm, striking the man, the news release said.

The man was transported to Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police officer involved is a 20-year veteran with the department. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the news release said.