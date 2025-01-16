Watch Now
I-19 closed in both directions near Nogales after fatal collision

Arizona DOT
I-19 is closed near Nogales.
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-19 is closed in both directions near Nogales.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed this was a fatal vehicle collision involving two vehicles with a rollover.

The closure comes after a northbound crash near State Route 289., ADOT said.

All traffic in both directions must exit at Mariposa Road, according to the press release.

ADOT says There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site.

KGUN 9 will have more updates.

