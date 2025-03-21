Watch Now
Forward progress stopped in Chino Fire near Tubac and Rio Rico

Forward progress of the 100-acre Chino Fire east of Tubac and Rio Rico has been stopped, according to Coronado National Forest.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews have stopped forward progress of a wildfire burning in Santa Cruz County since Thursday, according to the Coronado National Forest.

The Chino Fire reached an estimated 80-100 acres in the area east of Tubac and Rio Rico overnight, according to the Tubac Fire District. Forest service crews are working the fire and say last night's firefighting efforts have been successful.

No structures are currently threatened, Tubac Fire District said in a social media post.

In addition to the Forest Service crews, Tubac Fire, Rio Rico Medical and Fire, Nogales Fire, and Santa Rita Fire responded to the scene Thursday.

