Court dismisses charges against George Alan Kelly

In the video player: Previous coverage

Santa Cruz County rancher George Alan Kelly will not face trial again for the second-degree murder of Mexican National Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, at whom Kelly says he fired warning shots on his ranchland.

After the jury failed to reach a verdict back in April, prosecution said that the state would not seek a retrial for the killing, and motioned for the court to dismiss the case without prejudice—meaning, in the event that new evidence or testimony arises, the state could in fact re-try Kelly.

Primarily, prosecution argued that future media interviews by Kelly could produce new testimony or evidence, or that unknown witnesses could surface that would lead a jury to a conviction.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys met again in court in early June, with the defense motioning to dismiss the case permanently. Judge Thomas Fink did not make a ruling at the time.

Fink's decision, released Tuesday, July 9, sided with the defense, stating "the court finds that the State is not able to articulate a reasonable basis for holding this case 'open' with a dismissal without prejudice."

Fink further wrote that the circumstances cited by the prosecution are unlikely to produce a conviction: