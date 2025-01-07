54-year-old man shot to death in Nogales Monday

Nogales Police are investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Officers received a call at about 1:12 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the 400 block of Calle Sonora. When they arrived, they found the man, identified as Luis Armenta, and transported him to Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to a news release from NPD.

Upon further investigation, NPD determined the shooting actually took place in the 2000 block of Calle Trinidad.

The investigation is ongoing at both locations.

There is no immediate threat to the community, NPD said.

