San Xavier Mission closes for mass, visitors in midst of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz — Mission San Xavier del Bac announced it will close for mass and visitors effective March 14.

Tucson’s Bishop, the Most Reverend Edward Weisenburger, and San Xavier’s Pastor, Father Bill Minkel, OFM decided large number of pilgrims and tourists in a small space is a high-risk situation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The action has been decided out of caution of the public, parishioners, and the San Xavier del Bac staff.

The decision is temporary, according to the Diocese of Tucson.

The Diocese of Tucson will continue to update the public with the latest updates and when they will reopen.

