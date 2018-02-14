San Manuel considering closing two elementary schools

SAN MANUEL, Ariz. - The Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District is considering closing two elementary schools.

The district sent a letter to parents on February 1 explaining why they want to consolidate.

The district currently uses three buildings to house only 710 students. Officials say going to a Preschool through 12th would help the district better use their resources.

The district is discussing the school closures during their board meeting this evening and will vote to hold a public hearing on March 3 in the District Auditorium located at 711 McNab Parkway.

Input can also be submitted to the Governing Board through their website, www.msmusd.com. The survey will close on March 7.

The district is attributing a drop in enrollment to the mine closure in 1999.

