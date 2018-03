TUCSON, Ariz. - Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a drug smuggling attempt in San Luis.

On March 18, a California man was stopped for additional screening while attempting to cross the border.

A dog then sniffed out a half pound of meth that was tucked into the front of the man's pants.

CBP officers seized the drugs, worth $4,600, and arrested the man.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not released the man's name, or what charges he might face.