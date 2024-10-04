Watch Now
Sam Levitz to close all locations in Tucson, company website says

The furniture company's website says a going-out-of-business sale will begin at its final two locations, 3750 W. Orange Grove Road and 3430 E. 36th St.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In late July, Tucson furniture chain Sam Levitz announced the closing of one location, with two more to close at a later date, according to a written statement from the company to KGUN 9.

Now just over two months later the furniture company's website says a going out of business sale is underway at its remaining two locations, 3750 W. Orange Grove Road and 3430 E. 36th St.

A 'thank you' video posted to the Sam Levitz Furniture site says "After 71 amazing years serving greater Tucson and surrounding communities, everyone at Sam Levitz furniture has a final thing to say: Thank you."

Sam Levitz, who passed away in 2005, opened his first location in 1953 as the first television store in Tucson. Prior to his death, Levitz retired and handed the business over to his son, Sam R. Levitz.

KGUN 9's Pat Parris takes a look back at the history of Sam Levitz in Tucson, in a story we first aired back July when the chain announced the closure of multiple locations:

Tucson furniture chain Sam Levitz closes one location, two more to follow

