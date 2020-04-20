Salvation Army Tucson serves food, relief supply care packages to unemployed in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Salvation Army Tucson will collect non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies for the unemployed community in need.

Members from the community and the Salvation Army Advisory Board will volunteer to pack and distribute care packages of essentials Wednesday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m. at Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N Richey.

Drop-off of food and supplies, and pickup of care packages will be available at the Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pick up of care packages is by appointment only.

Food and supply donations that are needed include; juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand soap, rubbing alcohol, Ensure, and adult briefs.

The care packages can be picked up at the Salvation Army by those who are unemployed through its registration process.

Registration Process for unemployed residents for a food and supply care package:

Criteria: Must be unemployed, registered by phone or in person through one of the Salvation Army offices, and provide proof of unemployment paperwork when you pick up the care package.

Call Genesis Carcamo, 520-795-4504 (bilingual) or visit Salvation Army All Nations Corps, 1001 N. Richey.

“This program is so valuable because it keeps our unemployed citizens supplied with the necessary food and emergency relief supplies. We will continue to have care packages available for the elderly in need. Any food or supply donation will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer Captain Ellen Oh said.

Salvation Army says they will also continue to serve care packages available for older adults in need.