Salvation Army Tucson in need of emergency relief supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is in need of emergency relief supplies for Tucson's homeless population.
In a news release, the organization said it needs the following items:
- Bottled Water
- Personal Hygiene items
- Sunblock Lotions
- Summer Clothes
- Sunglasses – new and used
- Flip Flops
- Umbrellas
- Lip balm
Where to drop off supplies:
- Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week
- All Nations Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday
- South Community Center, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31
- Naughton’s Plumbing [naughtons.com] at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM
"The Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project, which provides relief for the community in safe indoor environments and reduces the risk of exposure, dehydration, heatstroke, and other health risks associated with the desert summer has begun," said Coordination Officer Captain David Oh.
To help a community member in need, the Salvation Army has cooling stations set up to help reduce the risk of heat exposure and dehydration.
Cooling stations can be found at:
- Salvation Army Hospitality House - 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-622-5411
- Salvation Army South Community Center - 1625 S 3rd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-620-1076