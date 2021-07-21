Salvation Army Tucson in need of emergency relief supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is in need of emergency relief supplies for Tucson's homeless population.

In a news release, the organization said it needs the following items:

Bottled Water

Personal Hygiene items

Sunblock Lotions

Summer Clothes

Sunglasses – new and used

Flip Flops

Umbrellas

Lip balm

Where to drop off supplies:

Hospitality House , 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week

, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week All Nations Community Center , 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday

, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday South Community Center , 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31

, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31 Naughton’s Plumbing [naughtons.com] at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM

"The Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project, which provides relief for the community in safe indoor environments and reduces the risk of exposure, dehydration, heatstroke, and other health risks associated with the desert summer has begun," said Coordination Officer Captain David Oh.

To help a community member in need, the Salvation Army has cooling stations set up to help reduce the risk of heat exposure and dehydration.

Cooling stations can be found at: