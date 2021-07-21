Watch
Salvation Army Tucson in need of emergency relief supplies

Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudso
Cold water is given to the homeless in downtown St. Louis by a group of Airmen from the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron on July 10, 2019. Things like hygiene products, clean cold water, and hot food are otherwise difficult for the homeless to find without donations or help from the charity groups that organize volunteer events like these. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudson)
Water bottle generic image
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:36:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is in need of emergency relief supplies for Tucson's homeless population.

In a news release, the organization said it needs the following items:

  • Bottled Water
  • Personal Hygiene items
  • Sunblock Lotions
  • Summer Clothes
  • Sunglasses – new and used
  • Flip Flops
  • Umbrellas
  • Lip balm

Where to drop off supplies:

  • Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week
  • All Nations Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday
  • South Community Center, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31
  • Naughton’s Plumbing [naughtons.com] at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM

"The Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project, which provides relief for the community in safe indoor environments and reduces the risk of exposure, dehydration, heatstroke, and other health risks associated with the desert summer has begun," said Coordination Officer Captain David Oh.

To help a community member in need, the Salvation Army has cooling stations set up to help reduce the risk of heat exposure and dehydration.

Cooling stations can be found at:

  • Salvation Army Hospitality House - 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-622-5411
  • Salvation Army South Community Center - 1625 S 3rd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-620-1076
