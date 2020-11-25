Salvation Army transitions Thanksgiving event to “Fast Track” to-go meals

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the ongoing pandemic, the Salvation Army of Tucson is transitioning its Thanksgiving event with “Fast Track” to-go meals for the community on Thanksgiving Day.

The event will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E Fort Lowell Road where individuals can pick up a meal either through the drive-thru counter or the walk-up counter. There will be no seating options available.

Those planning to go will need to wear a face mask. All Salvation Army officers, volunteers and staff will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and hand sanitizing stations will be available outside the building.

There will be no special activities this year.

Meals are free while supplies last.