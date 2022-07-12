Salvation Army providing relief for homeless community during extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of people at Santa Rita Park lined up outside of a Salvation Army truck on Monday.

"It's hot. Real hot," said Lawrence Ross.

Volunteers passed out ice cold water, umbrellas, sunscreen and other essentials to survive the summer heat.

"I got some supplies like water and soda and just usable stuff. We get it all over the park. I'm surprised that people do care. Housing seems to be really hard to get into. I'm 62 years old. I shouldn't be out here," said Lydia Soto.

Tucson is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday. When temperatures soar into the triple digits, the Tucson Fire Department prepares for an influx of calls.

"Not everyone has the luxury that others do when it comes to air conditioning, being able to stay indoors and work indoors. We do deal with 'man down' calls and certain members of our homeless population that are struggling to deal with the heat," said Michael Colianni with the Tucson Fire Department.

This summer, 15 cooling centers are open across Pima County. The public is invited to stop by to hydrate and cool down.

"Try to get out of the heat and into shady spaces at least every half an hour or so. I know it sounds a little bit excessive, but we're dealing with excessive heat. We want people to take as many precautions as possible," said Colianni.

The Salvation Army will continue their outreach to other parts of Tucson to help those without shelter get through the hottest months of the year.

"Living out here on the streets is dangerous. It's very dangerous," said Soto.