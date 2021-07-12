Salvation Army partners with Fry's to host back-to-school drive for kids in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When it's back-to-school season, shopping for supplies can add up quickly.

"Learning has taken on different forms in the last year. Now students are going back to the classroom. The one thing we know is that they need school supplies. Unfortunately, not every parent can afford it," said Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator, Ellen Oh.

That's where the Salvation Army and Fry's are coming together to help. From July 12 through August 1, every Fry's location in Arizona is collecting donations of any essential school supplies.

"So much of the time, customers just don't know how to donate. We've made it simple. Just go through and shop, purchase it and drop it in the donation box. You know that you've given the kids the best tools to start off the school year," said Fry's Southern Arizona District Manager, Mel Ryan.

Once the donations are collected, the Salvation Army will host a drive to give them out to the kids who need them most.

"Last year we prepared 300 backpacks. About 600 parents came though, so we had to give some a 'rain check' to come back the next week. We then prepared another 300 backpacks to give away," said Oh.

This year, the Salvation Army wants to help even more. They hope to gather enough supplies to prepare 700 backpacks for students in Southern Arizona.

"This will give students success in their school life. We want to lift their spirits, encourage them and bring smiles to their faces," said Oh.

For more information on ways to help, click here.