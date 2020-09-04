Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Salvation Army opens heat relief stations in metro Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
Salvation Army teams with Downtown Lions to help those in need.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-04 11:24:22-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Salvation Army is opening heat relief stations across metro Phoenix as much of the Southwest bakes under extremely high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for Phoenix and other desert areas for Friday through Monday evening. Afternoon temperatures ranging from 105 degrees to 114 degrees are expected in south-central Arizona. The Salvation Army’s relief stations are located in Phoenix and multiple suburbs, including Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Surprise and Tempe.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, limiting outdoor activity, staying indoors in an air-conditioned space and checking on relatives and neighbors.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...