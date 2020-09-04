Salvation Army opens heat relief stations in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The Salvation Army is opening heat relief stations across metro Phoenix as much of the Southwest bakes under extremely high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for Phoenix and other desert areas for Friday through Monday evening. Afternoon temperatures ranging from 105 degrees to 114 degrees are expected in south-central Arizona. The Salvation Army’s relief stations are located in Phoenix and multiple suburbs, including Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Surprise and Tempe.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, limiting outdoor activity, staying indoors in an air-conditioned space and checking on relatives and neighbors.

