Salvation Army needs 200 turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — It's time to help the Salvation Army prepare for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner to serve those in need.

The meal is served at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thanksgiving Day. They are located at 1145 E. Fort Lowell.

The collection takes place now through November 21st, 2021.

You can donate turkeys at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main.

This year the Salvation Army expects two serve 600 people. That will require 200 turkeys.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

