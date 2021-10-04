Watch
Salvation Army needs 200 turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner

Megan Meier KGUN
For Bianca Gastelum and her family, piling into the car on Christmas Day would be more than just a drive.
Salvation Army Christmas Day Meals
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:08:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — It's time to help the Salvation Army prepare for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner to serve those in need.

The meal is served at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thanksgiving Day. They are located at 1145 E. Fort Lowell.

The collection takes place now through November 21st, 2021.

You can donate turkeys at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main.

This year the Salvation Army expects two serve 600 people. That will require 200 turkeys.

