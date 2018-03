TUCSON, Ariz. - The Salvation Army Hospitality House hosted a free Easter breakfast Saturday.

The morning featured food, worship, music and Easter baskets for the kids.

We host this event with the blessed support of the Tucson community. The Salvation Army Tucson is gratefully accepting donations of food and decorations at our Hospitality House.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, visit salvationarmytucson.org