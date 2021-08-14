Salvation Army hands out free backpacks filled with supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Free backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out by the Salvation Army Friday.

They were available for students k through 12, and organizer say events like these help set students up for success in the new school year.

Salvation Army Advisory Board Member, Tony Cox said "This is very important. I know children are looking forward to getting back to school. And learning and it's just very important we step up and assist. Along with community helping us because people are having very hard times right now. We just appreciate everything everybody is doing."

Organizers say any backpacks left over will be saved for another giveaway.

