TUCSON, Ariz. - The Salvation Army is providing shelter for anyone seeking overnight shelter due to the current low temperatures in Tucson.

The organization officially declared Operation Deep Freeze Tuesday.

This initiative takes effect any time the temperature drops below 35 degrees or 40 with precipitation.

Anyone seeking shelter can visit the Salvation Army Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Ave.

The shelter will be accepting anyone up until 9:00 p.m.