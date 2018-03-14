Salvation Army collecting food for Summer Day Camp

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Salvation Army is collecting food for their Summer Day Camp, where 200 children are expected to attend.

You can donate at all Safeway's and Albertson's locations throughout Tucson, from March 15th to April 15th.

The Summer Day Camp provides children ages five to 14 years-old with a fun and safe place to go throughout the day during the summer. There are activities, lessons and field trips.

The food donations needed are: granola bars, juice boxes, canned food, potato chips, pretzels, popcorn, bread, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, and candy.

If you'd like to donate money, text "HappyCampers" to 51555. The money will go towards improving activities and lesson plans. The Salvation Army's goal is to raise $5,000.