Salpointe hires Ryden as new football head coach

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — Salpointe Catholic High School announced Wednesday that Pat Ryden has been hired as the Lancers' new head football coach.

Ryden has over 30 years of coaching experience at the high school and college level, including serving as an assistant coach at Salpointe for the past four years. He has also coached at Pima Community College, Rincon/University, CDO, Flowing Wells and Santa Rita.

"We are so excited to introduce Pat Ryden as our new head football coach," said Phil Gruensfelder, director of athletics. "Pat brings a ton of coaching and teaching experience with him. His leadership skills are second to none. He is a player's coach who will develop our student-athletes with high expectations and a love for the game. I know he will elevate our program to compete at the highest level."

Ryden replaces Eric Rogers, who resigned earlier this month. Salpointe went 35-12 in Rogers' four years at the helm. He took the Lancers to the state title game in 2021 and to the state semifinals two other times.