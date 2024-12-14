Watch Now
Salad and Go founder opening new restaurants in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tony and Roushan Christofellis founded Salad and Go in 2013, based in Phoenix. In 2020 the couple sold the company.

The husband and wife power team opened another drive-thru restaurant, Angie's Prime Grill.

After launching restaurants in Phoenix, the chain has made its way down south.

The first Angie's Prime Grill in Tucson opened on Campbell just north of Grant on Friday.

Angie's Lobster, another chain the couple launched in Phoenix, is set to open on Tuesday on Broadway and Wilmot.

"Our mission is to make fast food more affordable, healthier, and higher quality," Tony Christofellis said. "We believe the biggest problem facing fast food today is affordability and quality, and we hit both."

