Sahuaro High School under 'secure protocol' due to aggressive person on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.

A district official confirms no one could enter or exit the campus during the incident, but classes were continuing as normal.

At the beginning of the school's second lunch, a person was acting "erratically and aggressively on campus."

"We appreciate your understanding and the quick response of our students, faculty, and staff to keep everyone safe. Safety will always be a top priority for our students and staff," shared Principal Roberto A. Estrella.