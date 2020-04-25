Sahuaro High School honors seniors by lighting up football field, score board, school marque

TUCSON, Ariz. — While seniors at Sahuaro High School weren't able to go to prom due to coronavirus concerns the school found another way to honor its seniors.

The football field was lit up along with the score board and school marque Friday.

Principal Roberto Estrella said"Any time you just do a little gesture to help celebrate the kids and their efforts in what they've done and to show them that we still care about them and we're connected, I think that's something you have to do."

Parents of Sahuaro students also came together to put up a banner on campus celebrating the class of 2020.

The school tells us they wanted to show their kids some love -- and let everyone know how proud of them they are.