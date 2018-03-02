Sahuaro High School had a soft lockdown after threat to school

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sahuaro High School was placed on a soft lockdown today because of a threat to the school.

Details from a letter sent by the principal to parents reveal that the school received a call from someone who said a car full of people with guns was headed for the campus.

The letter says school officials called police and Tucson Unified School District safety. They determined there was no threat to the school.

Safety officials will be at the campus tomorrow.

Full letter sent home below: